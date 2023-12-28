News
Safety Protocols Increase Going Into New Year Celebrations
COACHELLA VALLEY, CA – As people begin to pour into the Valley for New Year’s Celebrations, law enforcement is gearing up to help protect people in the community. To help you protect yourselves, officials have issued a number of tips to keep you safe including a reminder to not drive impaired, not to discharge firearms in celebration, and to not light up fireworks as they are illegal in most cities across the Valley.
By: Pristine Villarreal
December 28, 2023
Link Copied To Clipboard!
Loading...