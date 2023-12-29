Golfer Patrick Koenig stops in Valley en route to break Guinness World Record

As the new year quickly approaches, many are figuring out their new goals while some are already reaching their goals — like a Guinness World Record. In 2023, Patrick Koenig set out to break the world record for the most 18 hole golf courses played in one year. Now, while he’s surpassed the previous mark already he couldn’t forget to make a stop right here in the Coachella Valley "When you’re setting a world record for most golf courses played in one single year, you’re coming to Palm Springs," says Koenig. "The golf courses here, there’s so many of them. The people are nice and friendly." Just a golfer with a big dream and a big schedule. His journey has even raised money for a good cause including for the First Tee. But coming to the desert was a no-brainer when creating his golf calendar. "When you think of golf in the winter, you think of Palm Springs. I mean this place is special," says Koenig. "You kinda feel like you’re cheating and you’re getting away with something while everybody else is stuck in the cold weather, and here we are in the sunshine here." He’s a golf photographer as well as a lover of the game of golf. But a question on some people’s minds along the way is, ‘why?’ "My why is kind of like a why not. I love golf probably more than the average person. There’s so many gorgeous course and just awesome people and places. It’s been just an absolute joy to explore those every single day — and no I don’t get golfed out." His tour will wrap up at the iconic Chambers Bay on January 2nd. For more details you can click here!