New Year’s Eve Live From Agua Caliente Casinos

NBC Palm Springs is partnering with Agua Caliente Casino’s to make it a fun night at all 3 of Agua’s locations. Tim O’Brien and Olivia Sandusky will be live with Chloe Carlson in Downtown Palm Springs at the Big Block Party right across the street from the Agua Caliente Casino. Thalia Hayden will be joining Manny the Movie Guy at the party at Agua Caliente Rancho Mirage. Tiani Jadulang and Carmela Karcher will be live right next to the dance floor inside Agua Caliente Cathedral City. If you don’t feel like going out, then stay in and watch it all on TV. The live broadcast begins at 11pm Sunday night, right here at NBC Palm Springs.