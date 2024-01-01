California And Other States To Raise Minimum Wage Starting Tomorrow

California as well as The District of Columbia and many other states will increase their minimum wage in 2024. Starting January 1st, California will increase it’s minimum wage from 15.50 to 16 dollars an hour. Starting April 1st, California fast food employees will get an additional raise to $20 dollars an hour. And most California health care workers will see their wages rise to between 18 and 23 dollars an hour starting June 1st.