Gender-Neutral Toy Aisles Now Law In California

Another new law here in California now requires major retailers to have gender-neutral toy aisles. Governor Gavin Newsom signed the legislation into law in 2021 and it went into effect today. It applies to retailers that have a physical store in the state that sell childcare items or toys and at least 500 employees. The law requires those stores to maintain a gender-neutral section. Stores that don’t comply with the law could face a $250 fine for the first violation and up to $500 dollars for any subsequent violations.