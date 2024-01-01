JFK Memorial Hospital Welcomes First Coachella Valley Baby Born In 2024

As we rang in 2024, a Bermuda Dunes family celebrated in a very memorable way, with the birth of their healthy baby boy just a few hours into the new year. This marked the first birth of 2024 for JFK Memorial Hospital in Indio, and created an even more exciting new year celebration for the family. "Now we did not imagine that he was gonna be born on the first and the first baby." Daniel Aguirre, the father of newborn Gian says. Aguirre and his wife Stephanie Navarrete expected their son Gian to make his grand entrance to the world on December 27th, so giving birth on January first, wasn’t a thought that crossed their minds. "I was talking to him in the belly… and I was like, hey, what’s going on? Get out already." Aguirre says, joking about the delayed arrival of his son. When the two were told that their son was the first baby born for the new year at JFK Memorial, the moment was made even more special for the family. "It was a very, very unique moment. Very, very unique. Most of all we love that he is here with us at this time and healthy." Aguirre adds. As for mom, Stephanie, she’s most excited for her newborn to meet his older brother. "… I’m thinking about how my older son is going to react. I think babies are adorable and I’m excited to have another baby boy, and I’m happy that he’s going to have an older brother." Navarrete adds. As far as how they’re going to celebrate Gian’s birthday, sharing it with the start of the new year, well they’ve already started planning. "Yeah, we’re talking about how it’s going to be. We’re like, well, yeah, it’s gonna be perfect. The whole family’s gonna be here already, so we’ll just pull a cake and pinata and just celebrate his birthday." Aguirre says. We congratulate both Stephanie and Daniel on their newborn, Gian. The first baby born at JFK Memorial Hospital this year at 4:04 a.m.