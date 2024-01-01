Palm Springs Surf Club Opens It’s Doors

PALM SPRINGS, CA – 2024 also welcomed a new sport here in the desert. The Palm Springs Surf Club officially opened its doors today to the public. The 21-acre club, formerly Wet and Wild and then Soak City, has a cutting edge wave pool, lazy river, and even waterslides. The park is open every day of the week from 10am to 6pm with general admission costin $25 at the door. Surf sessions are not included in general admission.