Post-Pandemic Insurance Premiums May Rise After Coverage Expires
How much comes out of your pocket to pay for your insurance premium may be increasing as a result after no longer enduring the COVID-19 pandemic. This is after several insurance companies raised premiums after the state of emergency established during the pandemic expired. Remember to talk to your agent to see in detail if your premiums increased, and more importantly what your current insurance plan covers.
By: Pristine Villarreal
January 2, 2024
