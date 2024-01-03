Over 1K Pickleball Players Ready For Hyundai PPA Masters

PALM SPRINGS, CA – Over 1,000 pro and amateur pickleball players are getting ready for the Hyundai PPA masters at Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage next week. Amateur competition and camp registration is open until Friday. Tickets are on sale to watch top players like Ben Johns, Anna Leigh Waters, and Jack Sock in the first PPA ‘Slam’ of the year. You can buy tickets and find more information at https://www.ppatour.com/.