Palm Springs ‘First Wednesday Art Walk’ Today

PALM SPRINGS, CA – Palm Springs Backstreet Art District invites art enthusiasts to its monthly ‘First Wednesday Art Walk’ with with free admission. The event, located at South Cherokee Way and Matthew Drive, occurs every first Wednesday and features fine art, live entertainment, and diverse food and beverage offerings across 13 unique galleries and art studios. Recognized as "Best of Coachella Valley 2023", the district showcases the latest works from talented local, regional, and national artists.