Palm Springs Names New Chief Economic Development Officer
PALM SPRINGS, CA – Staff announced the appointment of Wayne Olson, former senior development manager in Palm Desert. Olson led projects worth over one billion dollars in Minneapolis and played a role in securing a $90 million state gift for Cal State San Bernardino’s Palm Desert campus. Olson says he’s excited to be chosen for this role and to serve the council and community.
By: Pristine Villarreal
January 3, 2024
