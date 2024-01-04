News
KFC in Palm Springs Closes Its Doors
The only remaining KFC in Palm Springs has closed its doors. A KFC representative has confirmed the permanent closure of the Palm Springs branch located at Indian Canyon Drive and Sunny Dunes Road. The closure bring an end to the finger-lickin’ experience. You can still enjoy Colonel Sanders secret recipe, you’ll just have to make the drive over to the Desert Hot Springs, Cathedral City, or Indio branches.
By: Pristine Villarreal
January 4, 2024
