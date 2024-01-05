Entertainment Report
2024 International Palm Springs Film Festival Kicks Off Awards Season
It was a night to remember in Palm Springs as Hollywood’s brightest stars lit up the Valley last night. The Palm Springs International Film Festival returned for it’s 35th annual Red Carpet Gala, with some of the biggest stars in attendance. Several big names were honored last night, including actress Emma Stone. She won the "Desert Palm Achievement Award" for her role in the film "Poor Things".
By: Pristine Villarreal
January 5, 2024
