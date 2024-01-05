News
Annual AKC Dog Show Returns To Polo Grounds
The Palm Springs Kennel Club hosting its annual dog show at the Empire Polo Grounds. This renowned event is one of the most prestigious dog shows globally. Marking the opening of AKC licensed dog shows on the west coast. Attendees can see a variety of dog breeds, showcasing the skills needed to win the coveted "Best in Show" title. The event is open to the public and tickets can be purchased on-site.
By: Pristine Villarreal
January 5, 2024
