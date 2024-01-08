FIND Food Bank partners with Del Webb is help fight food insecurity

A group of Rancho Mirage residents is literally taking steps towards ending hunger in the Coachella Valley. "I’m very excited to help the community and just really, really happy to be here and give to those who are in need," said Lori Battipede, a resident at Del Webb Rancho Mirage. Battipede is participating in the Find Food Bank 3K Walk Fundraiser. "Thank you for kicking 2024 off with this amazing event," said Kelly Mui-Chesterton, vice president of development with Find Food Bank, a local nonprofit that feeds an average of 150,000 people each month. She says events like this help turn community missions into actual meals. "The goal from the residents is to help ensure that our neighbors that are experiencing food insecurity are supported through the funds raised for this event," Mui-Chesterton said. This event raised $8,000 and hundreds of volunteer hours which will be used to help feed those who need it most. "We are so grateful to live here, and we have so many things that are easy for us and to understand that people out there don’t know where their next meal is coming from, we are really lucky that we can help support that," said Vicki Vellema, A Del Webb Rancho Mirage resident. A new report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture found that hunger in America increased dramatically recently. The report shows more than 44 million people experienced food insecurity in 2022, which is up from more than 33 million the year before. "It’s very important because we have to help the community," said Silvestre Gonzalez with Power Fitness. "I think that if we give back to the community, the community will give back to us." Gonzalez and his team donated time, money, and athletic advice to get this community up and walking towards its goals. A community that will continue taking steps to end hunger in the Coachella Valley. For more information on FIND Food Bank, visit www.findfoodbank.org. This story was written and reported by Kai Beech.