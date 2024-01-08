Fitness experts offer advice to keep New Year’s health resolutions

It’s a new year and maybe a new you. The most common new year’s resolution across the country is improving physical fitness, according to Forbes Health. "We definitely triple our business," said Brenda Olsen, general manager at Purfit Athletic in Palm Desert. Olsen says the start of the new year is the busiest time of year for new sign ups but adds more than half of new members give up just a few weeks after enrolling. "Usually, the statistics is about 72 to 78 days that they quit," she said. To keep members accountable, Olsen and her team have all sorts of options and amenities. "We have a lot of equipment. We also have a new recovery center that offers red light therapy, cryotherapy," she said. "We’ve got yoga classes, Zumba classes. We have personal trainers which are very important to start your journey." Personal trainers like Aaron Torres whose clients say keeps them motivated and moving. "He just gives me more impotence to show up because if I don’t have a trainer, I found sometimes I just don’t come," said one of Torres’ clients. For those working out alone, fitness experts say to keep your goals SMART: specific, measurable, achievable, relevant and time bound. "It’s not going to happen overnight," Olsen said. "But definitely stay motivated, stay positive, optimistic about your goals and then we’ll get you there." A fitness plan designed for a new year and a new you. If you’d like to find out more for yourself about Purfit Athletic, they do have $0 enrollment for the month of January and offer a free 7-day pass. This story is written and reported by Kai Beech.