Desert Kids Fun Fest Saturday At Palm Desert Civic Center Park

Another big event is coming up this weekend for children. For nearly four decades, "Friends of the Desert Mountains" has been dedicated to preserving the unique wildlife and scenic beauty of the Coachella Valley. This nonprofit works with various agencies to identify key lands to protect the beauty, character, and diversity of our Valley. They’re holding their 2nd annual "Desert Kids Fun Fest."

By: Pristine Villarreal

January 9, 2024

