News
Pickleball Players To Compete in PPA Masters
More than one thousand pro and amateur pickleball players from every corner, are hitting the courts at Mission Hills Country Club. Even some of the best players in the world are right here in the Valley for the professional pickleball tour’s first major of the season. This year it’s being modeled as a combination of Augusta and Wimbledon at the iconic Mission Hills which was a no brainer to have as a venue.
By: Pristine Villarreal
January 9, 2024
