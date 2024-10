Your SoCal ‘Tuesday Morning’ Weather Briefing! After a very cold start, the Coachella Valley will warm into the lower-to-middle 60s under lots of sunshine and dry air. Tonight’s lows will again be a bit chilly. Winds will become on-and-off gusty late-Wednesday into Thursday. Our highs will remain in the 60s through Saturday. @JerrySteffen @NBCPalmSprings