Stuart Milk To Be Honored At 12th Annual Harvey Milk Diversity Breakfast

Becoming recognized for advocating LGBTQ rights, Stuart Milk, international human rights activist, government relations consultant, and co-founder of the Harvey Milk Foundation, will be honored at the 12th Annual Harvey Milk Diversity Breakfast. Stuart has been an integral and influential part of campaigns for the establishment of the now annual Harvey Milk Day holiday in California, and accepted the highest civilian honor in the US, the Medal of Freedom, on behalf of his uncle, Harvey Milk, from former President Barack Obama. Harvey Milk Day celebrates diversity and Harvey Milk’s legacy, and honors the life message, impact, and campaigns of the civil rights leader, while raising funds for the Coachella Valley LGBTQ Youth programs. The event begins at 9:30am on May 9th at the Palm Springs Convention Center. Tickets are available online and you can find more information at https://www.pspride.org/.