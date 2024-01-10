News

City Officials and Community Dedicate ‘Red Dragon’ Sculpture

Palm Springs City Councilmembers join the Public Arts Commission for the dedication of a new sculpture. The ‘Red Dragon’ sculpture by local artist Delos Van Earle It came to fruition through the initiative of the old Las Palmas neighborhood organization, with the goal of enriching the neighborhood with the sculpture. And today, city officials and the community will officially be able to dedicate the piece of art.

By: Pristine Villarreal

January 10, 2024

