Friends of the Desert Mountains Host Desert KIDS Fun Fest

Friends of the Desert Mountains are holding their 2nd annual "Desert Kids Fun Fest". On Saturday, January 13th, from 10am to 2pm the Desert Kids Fun Fest will have hands-on activities, live performances, face painting, arts and crafts, with the additional food and beverages available for purchase at the event. It will be free entry for all and is happening at Palm Desert Civic Center Park, San Pablo Avenue. For more information on this event and Friends of the Desert Mountains, visit https://www.desertmountains.org/.