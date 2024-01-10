Entertainment Report
Ileana Douglas To Address Palm Springs Women in Film & Television
Emmy-nominated actress Ileana Douglas is set to address the Palm Springs Women in Film & Television offering a perspective on Hollywood history. The actress has starred in such films like "Goodfellas", "Cape Fear", and "To Die For" amongst many others. The event happens tonight at the 849 restaurant in Palm Springs at 6pm tonight and will feature insights into her new book, "Conneticut In The Movies".
By: Pristine Villarreal
January 10, 2024
