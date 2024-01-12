Justin Chien and Sam Song Li Reveal “The Brothers Sun” Secrets

It was so much fun talking to Justin Chien and Sam Song Li for "The Brothers Sun." They were both excited to tell everyone their exciting, funny, and heartfelt new Netflix series "The Brothers Sun." The actors play the Sun brothers in the series. Justin is Charles Sun, the hardened criminal raised by their crime boss father in Taiwan while Sam is Bruce Sun, an easy-go-lucky guy from LA whose dream in life is to be an actor. Their mother is played by Oscar-winner Michelle Yeoh. She’s the Mama Sun. Brad Falchuk ("Glee," "American Horror Story") created the series with Byron Wu. "The Brothers Sun" is now out on Netflix. Check out interview below. For more "The Brothers Sun," click here. https://nbcpalmsprings.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/8/2024/01/THE-BROTHERS-SUN-INTERVIEW.mp4