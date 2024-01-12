National Date Festival Awarding $20k Scholarship To Students

The Riverside County Fair and National Date Festival continues its local scholarship program this year. Event organizers will award $20,000 dollars in scholarship funding to outstanding high school seniors across the county. To qualify, students need a minimum 3.0 cumulative GPA, complete the online Date Festival Scholarship application, and submit a 500-word essay on "The Importance of Community". If you know anyone deserving of this award, have them visit the website https://www.datefest.org/.