World #1 Ben Johns Returns To Winner’s Circle At Carvana PPA Tour

After going out in singles, World #1 Ben Johns returned to the winner’s circle alongside Anna Leigh Waters in style. The top seeds put on a pickleball clinic as they dominated ninth seed Lauren Stratman and Julian Arnold. Both brought their "A" game to the desert as they cruised into semis in straight games, after jumping to an early lead with their 135th victory on the Carvana PPA Tour. Vivienne David and Thomas Wilson stand between Johns and Waters and a spot in Sunday’s championship match.