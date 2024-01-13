Last Call: Must-See Movies Before Palm Springs International Film Festival

The Palm Springs International Film Festival is about to go bye bye! But there are still time to see some of the best of the fest. Watch the video below and then scroll down for times and tickets. https://nbcpalmsprings.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/8/2024/01/LAST-CALL-PSIFF-2024.mp4 "Society of the Snow" (Oscar Best International Feature Film shortlist) In 1972, Uruguayan Air Force Flight 571, which had been chartered to fly a rugby team to Chile, crashed in the heart of the Andes. Only 29 of its 45 passengers survived the accident. Trapped in one of the most hostile and inaccessible environments on the planet, they have to resort to extreme measures to stay alive. Director: J. A. Bayona Click here for showtimes and tickets "The Promised Land" (Oscar Best International Feature Film shortlist) In 18th century Denmark, Captain Ludvig Kahlen (Mads Mikkelsen) — a proud, ambitious, but impoverished war hero — sets out to tame a vast, uninhabitable land on which seemingly nothing can grow. He seeks to start farming crops, build a colony in the name of the King, and gain a noble title for himself. This beautiful but forbidding area also happens to be under the rule of the merciless Frederik De Schinkel, a preening nobleman who realizes the threat Kahlen represents to his power. Struggling against the elements and local brigands, Kahlen is joined by a couple who have fled the clutches of the rapacious De Schinkel. As this group of misfits begins to build a small community in this inhospitable place, De Schinkel swears vengeance, and the confrontation between him and Kahlen promises to be as violent and intense as these two men. Director: Nikolaj Arcel Click here for showtimes and tickets "The Performance" Harold May (Jeremy Piven) is an American Jew and gifted tap dancer. While on tour in Europe, Harold and the rest of his troupe are scouted by a German attaché who leads the troupe to an exclusive performance for Hitler himself. Director: Shira Piven Click here for showtimes and tickets