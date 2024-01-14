Homicide investigation underway in Coachella

Sunday night, deputies were dispatched to the 83000 block of Avenue 48 in Coachella regarding an unknown trouble call for service. Upon arrival, deputies located a subject on the ground, suffering from significant injuries. CalFire began life-saving measures, but the subject was pronounced dead at the scene. During the investigation, deputies learned the suspect fled the area. Deputies searched the area and were able to locate the suspect. There is no threat to the public and this is an ongoing investigation with the Riverside Sheriff’s Central Homicide Unit.