First Community Baptist Church Honors Dr. King

The First Community Baptist Church in Desert Hot Springs, which was damaged during a 2022 fire, has recently reopened to the public. The church held a fundraiser last Saturday to help offset some of the damage costs. Today they held a special service honoring the memory of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. City leaders talked about today’s event and Dr. King’s enduring legacy.

By: Pristine Villarreal

January 15, 2024

