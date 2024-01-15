News
First Community Baptist Church Honors Dr. King
The First Community Baptist Church in Desert Hot Springs, which was damaged during a 2022 fire, has recently reopened to the public. The church held a fundraiser last Saturday to help offset some of the damage costs. Today they held a special service honoring the memory of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. City leaders talked about today’s event and Dr. King’s enduring legacy.
By: Pristine Villarreal
January 15, 2024
Link Copied To Clipboard!
Loading...