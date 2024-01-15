News
Little Morongo Road Re-Opens in Desert Hot Springs
Good news for residents of Desert Hot Springs. Little Morongo Road has officially re-opened. The road which connects to the I-10 Freeway, and which serves as access to Palm Springs was damaged during Tropical Storm Hilary and had been closed ever since. City officials warn the general public to drive cautiously, however, as there are few areas still needing minor repairs.
By: Pristine Villarreal
January 15, 2024
