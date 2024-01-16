Entertainment Report
Janet Jackson Coming to Acrisure Arena for “Together Again Tour”
Grammy-award winning performer Janet Jackson is coming to the desert. Jackson added 35 dates to her "Together Again" Tour, which includes a stop here at Acrisure Arena. The new leg of her tour kicks off on June 4th in Palm Desert at the Home of the Firebirds. Special guest "Nelly" will serve as the opening act. Tickets go on sale this Friday.
By: Pristine Villarreal
January 16, 2024
