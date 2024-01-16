Entertainment Report

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival Announce 2024 Lineup

The lineup for Coachella is officially out with festival season right around the corner. They’ve announced the three headliners, Lana Del Rey, Tyler the Creator, and Doja Cat on the final day. And No Doubt will also be at the Polo Grounds for back to back weekends. The back to back weekend festival returns April 12 through the 14th and then April 19th to 21st for weekend two.

By: Pristine Villarreal

January 16, 2024

