Kaley Cuoco and David Oyelowo Talk to Manny the Movie Guy About “Role Play”

The action thriller comedy "Role Play" works well because of the affecting chemistry between its main stars Kaley Cuoco and David Oyelowo. Cuoco is Emma, she keeps her job a secret from her husband David played by Oyelowo. Why? She’s an assassin for hire. But soon, her secret will be revealed because of a certain role playing game. I spent some time with both actors to talk about their interests in making the film, their family dynamics, and what they hope for viewers to get after watching the film. "Role Play" is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. See our interview below. For our complete look at "Role Play," click here. https://nbcpalmsprings.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/8/2024/01/ROLE-PLAY-INTERVIEW.mp4