New Head Men’s Golf Coach settles in at College of the Desert

A new head honcho is taking the lead over the Men’s Golf program at College of the Desert. Tanner Bown is getting settled in with the Roadrunners and has nothing but positive thoughts this season especially with his new team. "Overall I think we’re going to be ver competitive," says Coach Bown. "I think it’ll take sometime but learning routine and balance for these guys, I think we’re going to do some damage." But the Coachella Valley already feels like home. "I used to live here once upon a time and the idea of coming back to coach this team, it was a fantastic idea for me." The excitement for the season is consistent from the top to the bottom of the roster. The team’s first tournament is the Point Conception Open at La Purisima Golf Course just north of Santa Barbara.