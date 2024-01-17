News
Palm Springs International Airport Considers Expansion Plan
As tourism in the Coachella Valley continues to grow, the Palm Springs Airport Commission was presented with four airport expansion plans and a favorite emerged. The expanded airport would include a new consolidated rental car facility, a central transportation hub and expanded ticketing and baggage claim areas. The plan now moves on to the City Council for review. If approved the expansion could be up and running by 2030.
By: Pristine Villarreal
January 17, 2024
