Bianca Rae 26th Annual Concert Series Kick-Off This Weekend

The Gardens on El Paseo is kicking off their 26th Annual Concert Series this weekend. This first concert will benefit the Bianca Rae Foundation, which has impacted nearly 4, 000 middle school children. The foundation holds retreats to empower our youth in a number of ways. You can come out and enjoy some live music, wine, appetizers, and the opportunity to raise money for a great cause. Tickets start at $25. You can find more information and get your tickets at www.biancaraefoundation.org.