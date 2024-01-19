Desert Regional Medical Center Awarded International Baby-Friendly Designation

The Palm Springs Desert Regional Medical Center was awarded with the International Baby-Friendly Designation Friday morning on January 12. This award means that the hospital’s Women and Infant Center meets the high standard of care necessary for breastfeeding mothers and their babies. They are the only one in the Coachella Valley and one of just three in Riverside County. It was a moment of celebration for not just the staff at Desert Regional but also for the ones receiving care. If you are interested in learning more about the award-winning care at Desert Regional, visit www.desertcarenetwork.com.