Entertainment Report
El Paseo’s Classic Car Cruise Returns
Classic cars rumbled down El Paseo for the first El Paseo Cruise Night of the year. The event brings together automobile aficiondos of all ages, and their custom cars. Organizers want to remind you, you don’t have to own a classic car to be part of the fun, everyone is welcomed! If you did miss tonight’s event, not to worry, the cars will return for another cruise at El Paseo on February 2nd.
By: Pristine Villarreal
January 19, 2024
