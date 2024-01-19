Weather
SoCal Weather Briefing Friday January 19, 2024
An NBC Palm Springs Weather Heads-Up! The Coachella Valley will be under lots of high clouds today with near-normal high temperatures. Showers are possible West of the Valley on Saturday. A few Valley showers are possible Sunday morning with a much better shot of seeing showers and thunderstorms late on Monday. Skies are expected to clear on Tuesday. @JerrySteffen @NBCPalmSprings
By: Pristine Villarreal
January 19, 2024
Link Copied To Clipboard!
Loading...