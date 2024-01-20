Southern California raised Kim stays close to top after Round 2 of American Express

It continues to be a crowded leaderboard at the 2024 American Express. Sam Burns carded a 61 on the Nicklaus Tournament Course but there are a lot of golfers within reach in his rearview, including Michael Kim. Kim, who graduated from Torrey Pines High School in San Diego and played in multiple junior tournaments across the region says it’s special to come back to familiar territory. "I played a lot of junior golf tournaments here, I even remember some of the shots I hit into them 10, 15 years ago," says Kim. "So it’s fun to kind of go back into the memory bank and just remember some of the more stress-free times, I guess." In addition, more Southern California favorites like Rickie Fowler and Xander Schauffele were drawing bigger crowds as expected. But several golfers will be fighting to make the cut on Saturday after Round 3.