‘Roll Tide’ tops 2024 American Express leaderboard heading into Sunday

The 20-year-old amateur Nick Dunlap continues to turn heads at the American Express and now the University of Alabama sophomore finds himself with the solo lead of the American Express, three shots clear of the field. But there are many golfers still in contention who are known to finish strong in competition, including Justin Thomas, a fellow Crimson Tide golfer. Thomas says, it’ll be a great day for Alabama golf. "I’ve heard he’s an unbelievable player. He rises to the occasion and to the moment, which is something I don’t think you can really teach to anybody. He’s played well in all the biggest stages, which says something very impressive." Thomas carded a 61 on the Pete Dye Stadium Course and will look to do that again if he intends to make up ground and get ahead of the field.