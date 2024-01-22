Thousands Attend First Desert Town Hall Of 2024

Last night’s featured speaker was Nato’s 16th Supreme Allied Commander Admiral, James Stavridis. He spoke to more than 150 students from 22 high schools in the Valley before he took the stage to speak to nearly 2,000 people in the audience. Desert Town Hall is one of the pre-eminent speaker series in the nation, providing world-class speakers, intellectual content and youth education to the Coachella Valley. The next Desert Town Hall will be on February 8th.