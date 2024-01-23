College of The Desert’s Indio Campus Opens New Child Development Center

It was the lack of child care that many community members including COD students were faced with, that inspired the creation of COD’S second Child Development Center. This time on their Indio Campus. "We started with our own students, our students being parents themselves. They actually were lacking attending classes, they had a hard time coming to school because they didn’t have no one to do the childcare component." Maria Avalos, the Department Chair for COD’s Child Development Education Program says. This center, similar to the Palm Desert campus offers multiple services. Child care for 80 children, 40 toddlers and 40 preschoolers, "For our community for our students, they have younger children at home, and they need, you know, that care is not only the care but also the educational component. We’re already fulfilling their emotional, cognitive and physical, you know, opportunities with the large activities that pertain to what is age appropriate." Avalos adds. Classes for COD students interested in child development education are also offered at the center. "For students to be educated themselves, and also to grow not only as students themselves, but also educators and to understand what it is that children need." Avalos adds. School officials told me, you don’t have to be a student to use these services, they’re open to everyone in the community. "They can come and drop off their kids, they can come and take classes, they can complete their associate’s, they can transfer out, they can really achieve success in a very meaningful manner. It’s a well rounded service that we’ll be offering." Avalos says.