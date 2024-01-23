Desert Sands Unified School District To Host Educator Recruitment Fair

Desert Sands Unified School District is looking for teachers to fill vacancies. They are hosting an Educator Recruitment Fair on Saturday February 3rd from 9am to 1pm. You can apply online to schedule and appointment, and walk-ins are also welcomed. Don’t forget to bring a resume, an unofficial transcript, and three current letters of recommendation. The fair will be hosted on-site at the DSUSD District Education Center 47-950 Dune Palms Road, La Quinta CA 92253. You can find more information at www.dsusd.us.