Riverside County Approves $7.5 Million For Navigation Center
The Riverside County Board of Supervisors approved $7.5 million in funding to complete project. The facility will offer 80 interim housing units with wrap-around services. The three-building campus is undergoing renovations after experiencing delays due to pandemic-related disruptions. Over $40 million has been secured for the campus, with contributions from the county, the city, and a Homekey Program award.
By: Pristine Villarreal
January 23, 2024
