The 8th Annual Paradise Roadshow returns this weekend to the Ace Hotel and Swim Club in Palm Springs. The festivities kick off Friday at 2pm with a car show, motorcycle show, live music and a pre-party in The Amigo Room. Saturday includes a car show and motorcycle show again as well as The Best In Show Awards and a pie-eating contest. It all wraps up Saturday evening with an after party in The Amigo Room and The Club House.