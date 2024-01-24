Entertainment Report
Paradise Roadshow Returns This Weekend
The 8th Annual Paradise Roadshow returns this weekend to the Ace Hotel and Swim Club in Palm Springs. The festivities kick off Friday at 2pm with a car show, motorcycle show, live music and a pre-party in The Amigo Room. Saturday includes a car show and motorcycle show again as well as The Best In Show Awards and a pie-eating contest. It all wraps up Saturday evening with an after party in The Amigo Room and The Club House.
By: Pristine Villarreal
January 24, 2024
