Taste of Jalisco Festival Returns To Cathedral City

Tickets are now on sale for the annual Taste of Jalisco Festival. Agua Caliente Casino presents the 8th annual festival February 2nd through the 4th in Downtown Cathedral City. This celebration honors the sister city relationship between Cathedral City and Tequila, Jalisco Mexico through culture, cuisine, music, fashion, and fun. Kick off is Friday the 2nd with the official flag raising at 5pm. For more information on the festival, visit www.tasteofjalisco.com.