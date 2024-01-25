News
One Future CV and Ford Next Generation Work Towards Improving Students Career Paths
Today at Cathedral City High School, One Future CV and Ford Next Generation For Learning, were also working to help the next generation’s workforce. They visited the Heal and Data Academies this morning where they discussed resources and tactics to help support and improve career pathways for local students. The two have been working together since 2006 in an effort to aid in students preparing for life after college for their future colleges or careers.
By: Pristine Villarreal
January 25, 2024
