News
Groundbreaking For Lithium Plant and Geothermal Power
Today marked the groundbreaking of a lithium extraction and geothermal power plant at the southern end of the Salton Sea. Imperial-based firm "Controlled Thermal Resources" began construction at the site, known as Hell’s Kitchen. The company is expecting to employ nearly 500 workers in the first phase. President Biden’s clean energy advisor John Podesta and Congressman Raul Ruiz participated in the ceremony.
By: Pristine Villarreal
January 26, 2024
