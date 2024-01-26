News
“Solstice” Comes To The Palm Springs Graffiti Yard
The ever-changing Graffiti Park in Downtown Palm Springs just saw another transformation. Overnight, the yard located off of South Belardo Road and Museum Way was painted completely white. Kitty and bunny footprints were added. The temporary installation, called "Solstice" encourages other artists to paint over the piece as a way to transform it. The piece represents the impact humans have on nature.
By: Pristine Villarreal
January 26, 2024
